Seismograph for earthquake detection or lie detector is drawing chart. 3D rendered illustration.

ELGIN, S.C. (WCBD) – A small earthquake was reported near Elgin on Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Officials with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division confirmed a 2.3 magnitude earthquake occurred around 8:42 p.m., a few miles east south east of Elgin.

The Midlands area has felt more than 60 earthquakes since Christmas.

