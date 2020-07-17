VA COVID-19 relief funding extended through September

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The US Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) has extended the availability of COVID-19 relief funding to qualified Veterans through September.

The funding is intended to help those struggling with homelessness, or those in need of rent/utility assistance. Veterans “do not need an eviction notice at this time to receive assistance.”

The Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) program of the Alston Wilkes Society is managing the funds locally.

SSVF can be reached at (803) 995-8464.