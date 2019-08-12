Vandals break windows, topple headstones, Upstate church says

EASLEY, SC (WSPA) – A church in Anderson County is trying to find out who broke windows at the church and toppled numerous headstones at a cemetery.

The vandals struck Fairview United Methodist Church on Church Road near Easley.

Nothing but sadness this morning when we arrived at church. It is currently under investigation but if you or anyone… Posted by Fairview UMC on Sunday, August 11, 2019

According to the church’s Facebook page, the damage was discovered Sunday morning.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the vandalism.

Investigators say two dozen windows were broken. They say the windows appeared to be broken with a stick or a bat.

