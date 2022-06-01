CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Varnville man is facing prison time after entering a guilty plea in the theft of more than $300,000 from military veterans.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina, Raymond Huffman (61) was an employee with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs with the responsibility of receiving payments on veterans’ behalves who cannot manage their benefits.

Huffman is accused of misusing funds for at least 10 VA clients through his company, Huffman Fiduciary Services. The victims, in this case, included the estate of a veteran who died in 2018.

In total, Huffman stole approximately $304,413.75, not including fees amounting in $10,000, through an admission of misusing and stealing from his clients.

“No veteran should ever have to worry about having benefits being stolen from them,” said Dorchester County Sheriff L.C. Knight. “When something like this happens, we want to make sure the crime is investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent.”

Williams is facing a maximum 50-year sentence in federal prison in addition to a fine of up to $250,000, restitution, and 30 years of court-ordered supervision upon his release.