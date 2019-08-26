Veteran evicted from Myrtle Beach apartment now missing his Purple Heart

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – A Vietnam veteran who was evicted from his apartment in Myrtle Beach is now missing his Purple Heart.

That veteran, “Tom,” was reportedly kicked out of his apartment after some health issues set him back on being able to pay the rent.

After the eviction, his belongings were left on the street. Photos and videos show multiple people rummaging through the pile.

Fellow veterans helped Tom pack up what was left of his belongings from the parking lot of Canterbury Apartments in Carolina Forest, but believe his medal was among items taken from the pile.

“These people have stepped up and made a bad situation as good as possible, and I’m very appreciative,” the veteran said.

The vet center led the effort to find Tom after his eviction and veteran organizations helped pay for an apartment.