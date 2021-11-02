Veterans Virtual Career Fair happening November 9

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Gov. Henry McMaster, the South Carolina of Administration (Admin), and the South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs (SCDVA) announce a Veteran Virtual Career Fair for SC veterans looking to continue a career of service.

The virtual career fair, happening on November 9, will be second held by the state of South Carolina in 2021, and gives veterans an opportunity to seek career opportunities with more than 35 state agencies and higher education institutions. The first Veterans Virtual Career Fair was held in May 2021 with more than 330 veterans participating.

“South Carolina prides itself in being a military state that values our veterans and recognizes their many skills and talents,” says Governor Henry McMaster. “That is why our state agencies are actively recruiting men and women who’ve served in the military. The discipline and skills they bring to the table enable them to have a long and successful state government career and help agencies better serve South Carolinians.”

The Veterans Virtual Career Fair will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and those interested in participating can register here.

“Bringing veterans into state government service is a wise choice, and benefits the veteran, the state, and the citizens of South Carolina,” says SCDVA Secretary Will Grimsley. “Hard-working, dedicated, and talented veterans bring both a drive for excellence and a fresh perspective to state government.”

Agencies will hire for positions in accounting, finance, engineering, grant management, health care, human resources, information technology, management, security, law enforcement, and skilled trades.

There will be more than 35 participating agencies including the following:

Aiken Technical College

Clemson University

Midlands Technical College

South Carolina Department of Administratrion

South Carolina Department of Corrections

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control

South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice

South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services

South Carolina Department of Public Safety

South Carolina Department of Revenue

South Carolina Department of Transportation

Spartanburg Community College

The Citadel

The University of South Carolina

Participating agencies will have virtual booths where job seekers can take part in a video chat or schedule a time to speak with a human resources representative about available openings.

Openings can be found at careers.sc.gov.