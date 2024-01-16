COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD/NBC) – Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday met with the University of South Carolina Women’s basketball team and paid special recognition to Coach Dawn Staley.

Harris participated in various Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in the state capital, including the NAACP’s annual King Day at the Dome, which brought together speakers in celebration of the civil rights leader.

Harris met with the team after their shoot-around on Monday afternoon, even high-fiving some of the players and saying she was proud of the team’s accomplishments both on and off the court, according to NBC News.

The Gamecocks have been one of the top college basketball programs in the country. They won the NCAA Championship in 2017 and 2022, under Coach Staley’s direction.

Photo courtesy White House | Vice President Kamala Harris Photo courtesy White House | Vice President Kamala Harris

Photo courtesy White House | Vice President Kamala Harris

“Meeting (Harris) for the first time was royalty to me,” said Staley in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I got emotion introducing her … because she is the DREAM FILLER for those who are climbing to do the unimaginable and to sit where it’s unpopular but right.”

Harris said she was inspired by the passion, drive, and competitive edge of the South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball team.