Vice President Pence to partake in COVID-19 roundtable in Greenville Thursday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Vice President Mike Pence will arrive in Greenville, South Carolina Thursday to partake in a roundtable discussion on efforts to combat COVID-19, in particular Operation Warp Speed.

According to the office of the vice president, the roundtable talk will highlight the public-private partnership that forms Operation Warp Speed and South Carolina’s plan to distribute vaccines once approved.

Vice President Pence will then travel to Augusta, Georgia where he will partake in a Defend the Majority Rally.