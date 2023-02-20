HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Two sisters who lost their family members in a 2005 car crash have settled a lawsuit with Palmetto State Bank after Russell Laffitte and Alex Murdaugh were accused of stealing millions from the girls.

Alaynia Spohn and Hannah Plyler lost their mother and brother in a car accident and both were badly injured in the wreck.

According to Eric Bland and Ronnie Richter, attorneys retained to represent Alaynia Spohn and Hannah Plyler, Alex Murdaugh negotiated a large payout for the girls, much of which was frozen until the girls turned 18. Former Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte, who was indicted along with Murdaugh for a slew of similar crimes, was made conservator of the funds.

When the girls turned 18 and attempted to access some of the accounts, “the money wasn’t there and there was a mad scramble to come up with the money,” according to Richter.

On Monday, Bland Richter LLP announced that Spohn and Plyler had settled their pending lawsuit with Palmetto State Bank.

“The clients have not resolved their differences with convicted felon Russell Laffitte and will continue on with pursuing justice from him,” Bland said.

In December, Laffitte was found guilty in a federal trial on six counts of wire and bank fraud. He remains out on bond while he awaits his sentencing hearing.