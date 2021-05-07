VIDEO: F-1 tornado tosses small airplane at South Carolina airport

Video courtesy Fairfield County and NWS Columbia

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Video from the National Weather Service in Columbia shows the moments a tornado impacted the Fairfield County Airport.

The F-1 tornado moved past the airport Tuesday afternoon.

Tornado track – Rion, SC – National Weather Service Columbia

In the video, you can see the F-1 tornado lift several of the airplanes; it also lifted and tossed a tied-down, unmanned airplane nearly 100 years into a nearby field.

The National Weather Service in Columbia said the F-1 tornado touched down near Rion on May 4th just before 2:30 p.m., packing 105 mph winds.

Forecasters say the tornado caused damage at the airport, snapped and uprooted many trees and caused some damage to nearby homes.