HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are currently on the scene of a house fire in the Bucksport area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR responded at 11:38 a.m. to the home in the 1000 block of Bucksport Road. The fire is under control and no injuries have been reported.

Fire officials are asking people to avoid the area of Bucksport and Port Harrelson roads as lanes of traffic are blocked.

The fire has heavily damaged the home, and one person will be offered assistance by the American Red Cross, HCFR said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Georgetown County fire and Horry County police units are assisting at the scene.