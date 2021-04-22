VIDEO: Gov. McMaster leads SC tree planting initiative for Earth Day

Video shown in this web story is courtesy SC Governor Press.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Schoolchildren and other volunteers are scattering more than three million loblolly pine seeds across South Carolina in an effort to help mitigate the effects of disastrous flooding statewide.

The Earth Day event announced Thursday by Gov. Henry McMaster and South Carolina Floodwater Commission Chairman Tom Mullikin is the first tree planting effort of its scale statewide.

The officials said the trees are one of a number of solutions that emerged from 2019 by the commission addressing flood risks.

“Today we are achieving a major accomplishment in South Carolina by planting three million tree seeds across our state,” said Gov. McMaster. “Green initiatives such as this are critical for South Carolina and I am grateful for citizens such as Tom Mullikin who was the architect of this effort.”

The seeds were originally packaged to be planted last year but the pandemic put a pause on the event.

The loblolly pine was chosen for its prevalence across the state.