ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is searching for a group of men who stole a car at gunpoint on Wednesday evening.

According to OCSO, a white Lexus pulled up to a home on Shadowlawn Drive around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The victim was sitting in his silver Toyota, which was parked in the driveway when the suspects forced him out of his car at gunpoint.

The video then shows the suspects speeding away in the stolen vehicle.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell had a strong message for the suspects, saying “if you’re seeing this, you may as well turn yourself in because we’re coming after you.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact OCSO at 803-534-3550.