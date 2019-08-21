VIDEO: Restaurant employee blown onto roof during storm in Clemson

(WYFF/NBC News) Two people were hurt Monday night while trying to secure an event tent during a storm in Clemson, South Carolina.

Managers at the Esso Club said they set up a large event tent earlier that morning for a Clemson University event. A storm hit the area later that afternoon and began to blow the plastic tables, chairs and tent around the parking lot.

Employees at the Esso Club raced outside to try to secure the tent during the storm, the managers said, and that’s when a strong gust lifted the tent into the air, along with two Esso Club employees who were attempting to hold it down.

Samuel Foster was lifted into the air and hit the gutter on the roof on his way down.

“It took a second to register, but then I’m, like, 20 feet in the air. And all I could think about was, ‘I’ve got to land on this roof,'” Foster said.

