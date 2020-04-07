VIDEO: SC DHEC shows us how to create a homemade face mask

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – National health officials are now recommending people should wear a face-covering when leaving home to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The measure is optional and is not intended to replace social distancing and hand washing recommendations which people must continue to use to protect themselves.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said people should not rush out and buy masks – supplies are limited, and it’s important that we save the manufactured masks for doctors, nurses, and first responders who need them most.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t make a mask of your own.

According to DHEC, homemade masks may reduce the amount of virus one breathes out and may prevent you from touching your nose and mouth.

They can also be used in situations where you may be unable to practice social distancing, like at a grocery store, pharmacy or doctor’s office.

These homemade options are intended to protect against people who may be infected with the virus and able to spread it but are not yet showing symptoms.

DHEC says people with COVID-19 symptoms should continue to isolate at home, but may consider a homemade mask when leaving to get medical care if a homemade mask is all they have.

The video above, provided by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, shows how you can make a mask with some basic items you may already own.