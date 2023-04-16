MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are investigating a shooting Saturday evening on Ocean Boulevard.

The shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. in the area of 12th Avenue North and North Ocean Boulevard, according to police.

Video of the incident appears to show an argument between people in two vehicles. A person gets out of an SUV with a gun and puts the gun in the window of a truck while a woman stands in front of the truck.

While the gun is in the window of the truck, a gunshot can be heard going off as the truck drives away. It’s unclear what happened in the moments before the video.

News13 has decided to blur out the people involved in the incident because police have not announced any charges or named any suspects as of Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-918-1382 and reference report #23-005930.

Earlier this month, two people were arrested after a car doing burnouts led to what was seen in a viral video posted to TikTok that showed Myrtle Beach police officers drawing guns along a crowded Ocean Boulevard.

