ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two children and two adults have been hospitalized after an SUV crashed into a Rock Hill restaurant late Tuesday night, according to Rock Hill Police.

Officers responded to the accident around 11 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, at Burgers and Barley on S. Cherry Road. Two drivers, along with two children, were rushed to an area medical center to be treated for their injuries, according to the police report.

Scene of Rock Hill crash (Queen City News)

An initial investigation revealed a Ford SUV had crossed over the center line, collided with a three-wheel Polaris motorcycle, and crashed into the restaurant.

Significant damage was reported to the building.

There is no mention of any charges at this time and this remains an active investigation.