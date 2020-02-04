VIDEO: Subjects break through walls to burglarize Orangeburg businesses

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is trying to identify two subjects who “break into local businesses by busting out a wall.”

Deputies described a “human sized hole in the rear wall” of the burglarized buildings.

According to OCSO, F.L. Metts Grocery on Bleakley Street is the latest victim, after a break in on Monday night.

In security video, two subjects can be seen ripping a lottery machine from its mountings, nearly getting electrocuted in the process. The pair proceeds to drop the machine and flee the building.

Two other businesses were burglarized in similar manners last week: Brian’s Package Store on Five Chop Road, and the Quick Store on Rowesville Road.

Anyone with information on the subjects should contact OSCO at (803) 534-3550 or CrimeStoppers at (843) 554-1111.