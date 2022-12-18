LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — Skywatchers in the News13 viewing area caught a striking glimpse of the SpaceX rocket launch Friday evening.

SpaceX launched the Falcon 9 rocket at 5:48 p.m. from Cape Canaveral, Florida, according to Spaceflight Now. The launch helped to boost the power of two internet satellites.

News13 viewers from the Little River and Timmonsville areas could see the 229-foot rocket.

The next SpaceX launch is scheduled for 4:32 p.m. Saturday from the Kennedy Space Center, Spaceflight Now’s launch schedule shows.

Falcon 9 has been launched a total of 190 times, according to SpaceX.