Viola Davis remarks on “owning her history,” recalls South Carolina birthplace

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis is celebrating her birthday by recalling her South Carolina roots.

The actress, who has appeared in dozens of movies and television shows, marked her 55th birthday by announcing that she was ‘owning her history’ and remarked on her birthplace, a home on a South Carolina plantation.

“The above is the house where I was born August 11, 1965. It is the birthplace of my story. Today on my 55th year of life….I own it….all of it,” she said in a tweet.

Davis has previously discussed her upbringing in interviews throughout her career. The house is located on Singleton Plantation in St. Matthews, South Carolina, where her grandfather worked as a sharecropper.

The plantation is privately owned.

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story noted that Davis had purchased the home on the South Carolina plantation. The corrected version reflects her tweet.

