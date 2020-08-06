‘Virtual learning really needs to be thought out’: Working parents prepare for virtual learning impact

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Schools announced if COVID cases continue to rise in the district before the school year starts, students would return for full-time virtual learning.

The possibility has some parents feeling torn between working their jobs and supervising their students while they learn from home.

On Tuesday the district announced in-person learning for September 8 will be dependent on SCDHEC’s weekly COVID case update on August 31.

Giving parents a little more than a week to make arrangements for child care and who will guide students through virtual learning, while they are at work.

“If it’s completely [virtual learning] I don’t see how I could keep the job I have,” said Mallorie Swabby, an HCS parent of three.

Swabby and her boyfriend both work full-time and are unable to supervise at home learning.

They’re weighing their options before the school year starts.

“Either try and talk to my job, try to work later. So I can teach the kids in the morning and then work from middle afternoon to bed time,” said Swabby.

Board member Chris Hardwick asked Superintendent Dr. Rick Maxey in Tuesday’s meeting how working parents could manage juggling work and virtual learning at home.

“Those are the only two options that we’re going to be able to provide. I wish that I could offer something different, but honestly I don’t know what it would be,” said Maxey.

Swabby says some parents are hiring outside resources to help during the day, but isn’t an option for many.

“Private school isn’t in our budget. Nannies aren’t in our budget. Tutors aren’t in our budget,” said Swabby.

Swabby says forcing parents to choose between their jobs and children’s education is unfair.

“I think this whole full virtual really, really needs to be thought out,” said Swabby.

The State Department of Education tells News13 they’ve received HCS proposed reopening plans and could approve or deny them as early as next week.

Stay with News13 for the latest in back to school plans as we learn them.