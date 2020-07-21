VP Mike Pence, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos join roundtable discussion on SC school reopening

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Vice President Mike Pence visited the University of South Carolina on Tuesday where he attended a roundtable discussion with Governor Henry McMaster and other leaders about the reopening of schools this fall.

Gov. McMaster announced schools must reopen for in-person instruction this fall and directed school districts across the state to submit their safe-reopening plans – of which he said should include options for virtual learning.

He said virtual education does not work well for all students compared to face-to-face learning.

“We must see that the children have these schools available,” he said, noting that giving children and excellent education was essential.

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy Devos, University of South Carolina President Robert Caslin, Governor Henry McMaster and both Vice President Mike Pence and First Lady Karen Pence attended Tuesday’s roundtable discussion.

You can watch a replay of the discussion in the video above.

South Carolina’s Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman was absent from the event.

VP Pence and Second Lady first met Governor McMaster and his wife for a closed-door meeting on the state’s efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 before heading into the roundtable discussion.

He will head to Charleston Tuesday afternoon to attend a closed-door campaign event with Rep. Nancy Mace.

WATCH: VP Pence holds media briefing regarding SC school reopening