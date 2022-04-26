CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A recently released study by a data analytics company found that Waffle House is the most popular chain restaurant in South Carolina.

Top Data looked at “consumer tracking data as an indicator of casual dining locations” in states across the country.

Waffle House swept the south, taking the top spot in South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi. Cracker Barrel was the favorite in North Carolina and Tennessee.

The most popular across the country was Texas Roadhouse, which ranked number one in 12 states. Ironically, Texas Road House was not the favorite in Texas; Chili’s took that honor.

South Carolina’s top five casual restaurants were Waffle House, Chili’s, IHOP, Cracker Barrel, and Texas Roadhouse.