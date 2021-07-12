Walmart and Kroger now accepting eWIC carts at self-checkout

FILE- This Nov. 9, 2018, file photo shows a Walmart Supercenter in Houston. Walmart is extending its debt-free college benefits to high schoolers as a way to attract workers in a tight labor market. It says it will offer free college SAT and ACT prep for its workers in high school, while offering two to three free general education college classes through an educational startup. Walmart estimates about 25,000 people under the age of 18 work at its stores. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced that South Carolina Women, Infant and Children (WIC) recipients can use their eWIC cards at self-checkouts at Walmart and Kroger stores.

“We are excited to offer our WIC participants the ability to use their cards at self-checkouts. All of our partners and the South Carolina WIC Vendor Management Unit team have worked diligently in making this happen,” said Lorraine Glover, WIC Vendor Management Unit Manager. “This newly available method for checking out should help make WIC participants’ shopping experience easier.”

Self-checkout can be the preferred option for those already comfortable making purchases without the assistance of a cashier. WIC participants should remember a few tips when using their eWIC cards at Kroger and Walmart self-checkout lanes:

Your eWIC card must be the first payment type used during the transaction.

There is no option for a balance inquiry. You’ll need to use a register with a cashier to ask for a balance inquiry.

For any payment method, removing an item from the transaction requires approval from a store associate.

Use the WIC mobile app to scan each WIC item to ensure you have benefits available to purchase.

Participants will be notified when new stores accept eWIC at self-checkout.

To learn more about South Carolina WIC, visit www.scdhec.gov/wic.