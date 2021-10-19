Walmart to create 400 jobs with new, high-tech distribution center in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Walmart has announced plans to build a new, high-tech distribution center for fresh and frozen groceries in Spartanburg County. The $450 million investment will create more than 400 new supply chain jobs, the company said in a press release.

The more than 720,000-square-foot facility, located in Lyman, will rely on the combination of Walmart associates, automation technology, robotics and machine learning to process grocery perishables – such as produce, eggs, dairy, flowers and frozen goods – and deliver them to nearby stores. The facility marks Walmart’s largest grocery distribution center to date and will move two times more product than a traditional grocery distribution center in addition to presenting new technology-focused job opportunities in the region.

“Walmart has proven to be an exemplary partner, committed to the success of South Carolina, and today’s announcement further solidifies that fact. This $450 million investment and the more than 400 jobs created will boost South Carolina’s already rapidly growing economy and create even more opportunity for our people,” Gov. Henry McMaster said.

The high-tech distribution center is part of a larger investment the retailer announced earlier this year to double down on the use of automation technology in its supply chain.

The new distribution center is scheduled to open in 2024. Employment information will be shared closer to the facility’s opening date.

“Along with strengthening Spartanburg’s robust logistics sector, this significant investment by Walmart continues a pattern of Spartanburg being increasingly connected to the larger, nationwide economy. We’re excited to welcome yet another project with global connections to our county,” Spartanburg County Councilman and Chairman of the Economic Development Committee David Britt said.

To learn more about career opportunities, visit the company’s careers page.