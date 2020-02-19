Wando, SOA students among 8 state finalists in Poetry Out Loud competition

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Eight students from S.C. high schools have been selected as state finalists in the Poetry Out Loud contest.

The Poetry Out Loud contest is described as an “annual, nationwide recitation contest” coordinated by the S.C. Arts Commission, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Poetry Foundation.

On March 14, the state finalists will compete at the main branch of the Richland Library in Columbia from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Members of the public are invited to attend this free event.

Those competing include:

David Jones (Southside High School in Greenville)

Rowland Marshall (Wando High School in Charleston)

Anna Matson (Aiken High School in Aiken)

Jackson Penn (Academy for the Arts, Science, and Technology in Longs)

Emma Rose Radcliff (Waccamaw High School in Georgetown)

Carson Stehling (Charleston County School of the Arts in Charleston)

Taylor Wade (Andrew Jackson High School in Lancaster)

Emily Yi (Southside High School in Greenville)

The winner will be awarded $200 and an all expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C. to represent S.C. in the national competition, taking place April 27-29.

The state champion’s school will also be awarded $500 to purchase poetry materials.

The winner of the national competition will receive a $20,000 cash prize.