Warming shelters opening in Williamsburg County due to rainy, cold weather

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – With expected heavy rain and cold weather, Williamsburg County Emergency Management will open a warming shelter for those who need a warm place to stay in the area.

Williamsburg County Emergency Management Division officials say the shelter will be located at the Williamsburg County Short Term Recovery Center, at 2086 Thurgood Marshall Highway in Kingstree.

The warming shelter will be open Sunday from 6 p.m. until 8 a.m. the next morning, Monday from 6 p.m. until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Guests are responsible for bringing linens, toiletries, light snacks, medications, and any essential items for an overnight stay. Transportation is also provided at (843) 354-9330.