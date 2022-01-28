Warrants: SCDMV worker took cash, concert tickets as bribes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles employee faces three bribery counts.

State agents say the employee was arrested Tuesday.

Arrest warrants say in one case, the worker took $100 to give someone a beginner’s driving permit.

In another case, he took concert tickets to bypass a road test, and in a third case, the employee took $60 to give someone a beginner’s permit for a commercial driver’s license.

The employee is charged with three counts of receiving anything of value to influence the action of a public employee.

The charges are considered felonies and carry up to 10 years in prison for each conviction.