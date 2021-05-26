Warrants: Tyler Terry’s girlfriend admits to killing her husband

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Newly released warrants show Tyler Terry’s accomplice admitted to at least one murder. The warrants came out just hours after Terry made his first appearance in court on Tuesday.

The warrants give light to the crime spree Terry and his accomplice were involved in and say Terry’s girlfriend admitted to killing her own husband.

The warrants say Adrienne Simpson admitted that she and her boyfriend, Terry, shot and killed her husband Eugene Simpson, and tossed his body in a ditch.

The new warrants were released on the same day of Terry’s bond hearing. He was denied on all charges. Terry is facing six attempted murder charges and one count of murder in Chester County.

The murder charges stems from the killing of Eugene “Gene” Simpson, the husband of Adrienne Simpson, Terry’s alleged accomplice. The attempted murder charges stem from Terry shooting at six Chester County sheriff’s deputies last Monday during a high-speed chase that sparked a seven-day manhunt.

Terry is also facing an additional five counts of attempted murder in the City of Chester for shootings on Ehrlich Street and at the Taco Bell on J A Cochran Bypass.

The Sheriff told FOX 46 it’s important to get justice for every single one of Terry’s many victims.

“We protect those who can’t protect themselves, the families that have been impacted, we’re going to do all we can to help them,” Sheriff Max Dorsey with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said.

Adrienne Simpson has been denied bond on all charges. FOX 46 is working to find out when her next court date will be and whether it will be alongside Terry.