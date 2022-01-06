Warren won’t test McMaster with South Carolina gov rematch

by: MEG KINNARD,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Multimillionaire businessman John Warren has opted not to challenge South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster to a rematch of their 2018 GOP primary face-off.

Warren said Thursday that he’d sit out this year’s election to focus on the Bitcoin company he launched last year.

There had been speculation Warren would mount a redo of 2018, when the businessman leveraged more than $3 million of his own money to fund his challenge of McMaster and force the incumbent to a runoff.

McMaster has so far raised more than $3.5 million for his reelection and faces no GOP opponents raising significant money.

Several Democrats are vying to replace him.

