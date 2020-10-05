Waste contract at Savannah River Site could be worth $21B

AIKEN, S.C. (AP) – The federal government is soliciting pitches to manage and clean up nuclear waste at the Savannah River Site, a contract that could be worth $21 billion over years.

The Aiken Standard reports the U.S. Department of Energy published a final request for proposals on Thursday.

The contract could hand off the work of two current contractors including Savannah River Remediation, which is in charge of handling and processing millions of gallons of radioactive waste.

Officials say a single contractor is in the best interest of the government and will ensure “maximum” reduction in environmental and financial risk.

The Department of Energy says it wants to complete liquid waste cleanup in 15 years and directs bidders to plan towards that goal.