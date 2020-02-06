WATCH: Brookgreen Gardens zookeepers weigh new baby otters

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) – Zookeepers at Brookgreen Gardens shared video with News13 of the gardens’ new otters being weighed.

The pups were born January 27 as Brookgreen Gardens’ first otter litter in nearly a decade and a birth announcement was made on Monday.

The litter includes three boys and one girl, mothered by John (named after the St. John’s River where she was found) and fathered by Elliott.

The zoo says both John and Elliott are first time parents and have adjusted well.