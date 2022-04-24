LITTLE BLACK RIVER, G.A. (WCBD) – The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) airlifted an 81-year-old man from his sinking boat.

According to the USCG Southeast, at 8:32 p.m. on Saturday, Coast Guard Station Tybee officials relayed a message from Chatham County Sheriff’s Office to the Coast Guard Sector Charleston stating that a man was on a 16-foot vessel taking on water.

Multiple aircrews with the Charleston and Savannah USGC Sectors responded to the report.

“Our crew was fortunate to find this gentleman after an hour of searching by using an approximate cell phone location ping,” Lt. Christinia Batchelder of Coast Guard Air Station Savannah said.

Responders used a helicopter to hoist the man out of the boat and take him to safety.

The man was taken to EMS at the Savannah International Airport.