WATCH: Eaglets hatch on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Two bald eaglets hatched this week, according to the Hilton Head Island Land Trust.

The first hatchling was born on Sunday 12/26 at approximately 1:52 p.m. and the second hatchling was born on Monday 12/27 at approximately 11:25 a.m.

The eaglets’ parents, Harriett and Mitch, became internet stars over the weekend after a camera was installed to watch over the nest. The exact location of the nest is not being released in an effort to protect the animals from human interference.

AP reports the eagles are named for two key figures in emancipating slaves. Harriet is named for Underground Railroad conductor Harriet Tubman and Mitch is named for Union Army Gen. Ormsby Mitchel, who founded the town of Mitchellville during the Civil War. The town was run by freed slaves.