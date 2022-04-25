CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD) – A somber day in Lexington County as the body of Cayce Police Officer Roy Andrew Barr was escorted by fellow officers.

Officer Roy Andrew “Drew” Barr was escorted from the Lexington County Coroner’s Office by the sheriff’s deputies Monday.

Barr was killed in the line of duty Sunday morning responding to a domestic disturbance call.

He was shot by a man in the front yard of a Rossmore Road home who then took his own life during negotiations with law enforcement.

Barr was an officer with Cayce Police Department since 2016 and was promoted to the K9 unit with his dog Molly.

Video provided by Lexington County Sheriff’s Department shows members of law enforcement present during the escort.