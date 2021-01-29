WATCH: Gov. McMaster discusses COVID-19 vaccine roll out during one-on-one interview with News 2

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster discussed the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and shared his thoughts on the vaccine roll-out during an interview with News 2.

Gov. McMaster says he is proud of the progress South Carolina has made, but he says we still have a long way to go.

“We are not moving, still, in South Carolina as fast as I want to move,” he said. “It’s been frustrating sometimes. You know, we conferred with the hospitals to urge them to give more shots and they did. But we’re not using up yet everything that has come to us. There was a little bit of a delay there in the beginning, but we’ve got it going now.”

