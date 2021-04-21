WATCH: Gov. McMaster, DJJ to announce the allocation of GEER funds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster and the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice will make an announcement Wednesday morning about the investment of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) fund.

GEER funds are grants funded through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. South Carolina’s share of the GEER funds was $48, according to the governor’s office.

The announcement will be at 11 a.m. at the Bill Rodgers Community Connection Center.

7 News plans to livestream the event.

