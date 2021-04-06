WATCH: Gov. McMaster, Sen. Graham to hold news briefing on voting rights bill

COLOMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and U.S. Senator Lindsay Graham will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon to talk about the H.R. 1 voting rights bill.

McMaster and Graham are both expected to discuss what they feel are negative effects of the bill. The bill has already passed the House.

Democrats say they are pushing for a solution to counter attempts at narrowing access to the ballot box. While Republicans warn HR 1 could be ‘absolutely devastating for Republicans’ and that it is more federal overreach of states’ rights.

On Friday, Biden revived his call on Congress to enact H.R. 1, an elections overhaul that would confront the Republican restrictions. He called as well for the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which would restore some aspects of a landmark law struck down by the Supreme Court in 2013.

H.R. 1, known as the For the People Act, seeks to abolish hurdles to voting and reform the role of money in politics. The bill would overhaul the nation’s election system, allowing for:

no-excuse mail voting

at least 15 days of early voting

automatic voter registration

restoring voting rights to felons who have completed their prison sentences

The news conference is expected to begin at 1 p.m. and WBTW will livestream it in the video player above.