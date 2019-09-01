Gov. McMaster delivers update on Hurricane Dorian preps and impacts from state EOC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Sunday held a press conference from the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center to share what the state is doing to prepare for Hurricane Dorian.

“We do not know when it will arrive here or what strength it will have, but we are preparing. This is our fifth year in a row we’ve done this and Team South Carolina is activated again,” he said.

Gov. McMaster said the state has already begun the movement of people, material and equipment to places around the coast and state to help with preparedness and recovery efforts.

The Governor said he issued a State of Emergency declaration which allows state and local emergency management officials to begin staging resources and assets along the coast in preparation of the hurricane.

“I spoke with President Trump by video conference, along with other governors, about the preparations in South Carolina and he offered any and all federal assistance that we may need,” he said.

Gov. McMaster said he has asked the president for a federal emergency declaration that would allow direct federal resources to be accessed by Team South Carolina to assist in hurricane preparation efforts.

He expects that declaration to be granted very soon.

State Law Enforcement Agencies, National Guard and responders have been fully mobilized and the South Carolina Department of Transportation has increased the number of their motorists assistant trucks on I-95 and I-26.

All South Carolina welcome centers and rest areas are open and have been staffed, however coastal evacuations have not been issued at this time.

The Governor said DHEC has alerted all private dam owners to prepare for notification to lower water levels in advance of significant rainfall.

The Department of Social Services is preparing to open their shelters across the state if and as needed.

