MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Vice President Kamala Harris will serve as a keynote speaker at the 7th Episcopal District AME Church Women’s Missionary Society annual retreat in Myrtle Beach.

This will make VP Harris’ seventh visit to the Palmetto State. She will deliver remarks on what the Biden Administration is doing to help working families and build an economy that works for everyone, according to the campaign.

