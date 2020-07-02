Myrtle Beach council votes to require face masks in stores, restaurants, common areas

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach City Council voted unanimously to make face masks mandatory in certain retail and food service situations during Thursday’s special meeting.

The executive order takes effect at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday and will remain in effect for 67 days or until rescinded, whichever is first. Seven days were added to the original draft to include Labor Day.

Face coverings are required to be worn inside restaurants and retail businesses, in common areas of “overnight accommodations establishments,” including all staff members in areas open to the public and social distancing can’t be followed, according to the drafted resolution.

Masks are not required on the beach if six feet of space is permitted between groups. Groups may not exceed 10 people.

Masks are not required in personal vehicles, for pedestrians observing social distancing in a group of less than 10 people, people alone in an enclosed space, during outdoor or indoor physical activity, or on beaches as long as social distancing is followed, among other things, the draft states.

Any person violating the order could be punished by a fine not exceeding $100. Each day of a continuing violation will be considered separate offenses.

The executive order takes effect July 2 at 11:59 p.m. and will remain for 60 days or until rescinded, whichever is first.

>> Read the full draft here

Repeated offenses of failing to require employees to wear face coverings could result in the suspension or revocation of occupancy permits or business licenses. By also repeatedly failing to require employees to wear face coverings will be declared a public nuisance. Establishments are responsible for requiring face coverings of employees, but not for customers, the draft states.

Count on News13 for updates on wbtw.com.

LATEST HEADLINES: