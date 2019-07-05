One person killed in shooting at Greenville County Walmart

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – One person has died following a shooting at a Walmart in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Walmart on White Horse Road around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, deputies located an adult male victim who suffered from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies were able to ascertain a suspect description quickly and took him into custody a short distance from the incident location.

Investigators say the shooting was an isolated incident and said preliminary information revealed the suspect and victim were familiar with each other.

They say the shooting was a result of some type of dispute.

The name and charges for the suspect have not yet been released.

Deputies say Walmart has been cooperative with the investigation and have temporarily closed the store.