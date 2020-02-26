1  of  2
Palmetto Poll results unveiled at Clemson ahead of SC Democratic primary

by: WSPA Staff

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – The results of the Palmetto Poll will be unveiled at Clemson University’s Social Media Listening Center ahead of Saturday’s South Carolina Democratic primary.

The Palmetto Poll serves as a university-based and public opinion survey that provides data about the Democratic primary.

We’re being told that this year the university’s Social Media Listening Center was used to poll the data.

The results will be unveiled during a news conference scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Social Media Listening Center.

7 News will be at the news conference and will live stream the announcement starting at 11 a.m.

