WATCH: Man on meth smashes Florence County couple’s window with planter, deputies say

SCRANTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been charged by Florence County deputies after allegedly breaking a home’s window with a heavy planter.

The couple who lived there was home, and the incident was caught on their Ring Camera Monday night.

“Pointing at my wife like, ‘Hey go ahead and call the police’,” Stanton Gause remembered. “And then I hear the window shatter and that’s when I started yelling because I don’t know if he tried to jump through the window or if he was armed.”

Stanton Gause said he yelled at the man to leave while holding a butcher’s knife. Then he sounded a loud alarm on the home, which seemed to send the man running to a ditch across the street.

“It was terrifying,” Hayley Gause said. “I’ve never had anything like that happen before.”

The man at the porch seemed incoherent, yelling things like, “I come in peace.”

“I was just thinking worst case scenario he was going to try and hurt me and I wasn’t going to let him get to my wife,” Stanton Gause said.

Florence County deputies responded in a matter of three minutes. The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Leonard Alan Shepherd II. Deputies have charged him with malicious injury to property.

An incident report obtained by News13 said deputies noticed he seemed to be under the influence. An evaluation performed at Lake City Community Hospital determined he had been high on meth.

At last check, he was still being held at the Florence County Detention Center on a $2,128 surety bond.

Meanwhile, the Gauses are still looking at a boarded up window and are still on edge.

“I’ve always been an anxious person my whole life, but this has definitely made me more anxious,” Hayley Gause said. “Bought some new locks for the doors. Just being extra cautious.”