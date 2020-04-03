WATCH: National Guard delivers medical supplies to SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – This video by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder shows members of the SC National Guard unloading a shipment of personal protective equipment (PPE) received from the strategic national stockpile.

National Guard members assisted the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) with sorting boxes of masks, gowns, gloves, etc, to be distributed throughout the state’s 46 counties.

According to the Pentagon, there are currently 19,700 members of the National Guard “actively supporting COVID-19 response” nationwide.