WATCH: OCSO investigating attempted break-in

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is investigating an attempted break-in at a Cordova home.

OCSO said that around 2:00 p.m. on Monday, doorbell video captured a dark truck pull up to the home, and a passenger approach the door. The suspect bangs on the door multiple times, then returns to the truck.





Later in the video, another suspect approaches the door and attempts to kick it in. When the alarm goes off, the suspect runs back to the truck and drives away.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OCSO at (803) 534-3550 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.