Live Now
NFL DRAFT: Watch our live coverage and analysis of the NFL Draft!

WATCH: OCSO investigating attempted break-in

South Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is investigating an attempted break-in at a Cordova home.

OCSO said that around 2:00 p.m. on Monday, doorbell video captured a dark truck pull up to the home, and a passenger approach the door. The suspect bangs on the door multiple times, then returns to the truck.

Later in the video, another suspect approaches the door and attempts to kick it in. When the alarm goes off, the suspect runs back to the truck and drives away.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OCSO at (803) 534-3550 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

View or add a business

TRENDING HEADLINES