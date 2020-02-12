WATCH: OCSO searching for two persons of interest in motorcycle theft

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is investigating a motorcycle theft from a dealership in Orangeburg.

According to OCSO, deputies responded to an alarm at the Road and Track Cycle Shop around 2:00 a.m. on December 27, 2019.

Deputies and the shop owner discovered a green Kawasaki 450cc dirt bike missing.

Security video from the night of the theft shows two subjects entering the building and “running straight to the Kawasaki.”

Officials are also releasing security video from earlier in the day, which depicts two “persons of interest” in the store “inspecting the motorcycle.”

OCSO is asking anyone with information to call them at (803) 534-3550 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.