ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle possibly connected to a Friday night shooting that left a six-year-old boy dead.

The incident happened on McClain Street around 11:35 p.m. Friday.

Surveillance cameras captured the vehicle of interest leaving the area of Woodford, entering Highway 321, minutes after the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OSCO at 803-534-3550.