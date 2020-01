KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Columbia shared more footage of an EF-2 tornado that touched down Saturday night.

The footage, provided by North Central High School, shows the tornado moving down the hallway of the school.

Another video shared by NWS shows the front office of North Central High School being hit.

Thankfully, no students or staff were present at the time.