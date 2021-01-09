WATCH: Senator Lindsey Graham accosted by Trump supporters at airport

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Senator Lindsey Graham on Friday was swarmed by a group of angry supporters of President Donald Trump as he made his way through Regan National Airport.

Videos circulating on Twitter showed Graham with a heavy security detail being followed by the group through the terminal to a gate.

The group hurled insults at Graham for what they saw as him turning his back on the president.

They also lambasted Graham for not supporting the theory that the presidential election was fraudulent, despite no credible evidence to suggest such.

Twitter user Mindy Robinson captured some of the interaction. She said that the group caused Graham to miss his flight.

WARNING: LANGUAGE